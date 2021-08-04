Area counties in north Missouri report 28 cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms two more COVID-19 cases, which brings the total to 1,003. Forty-nine cases are active. There have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Sullivan County.

Thirty point seven percent of county residents have completed vaccination.

The Livingston County Health Center reported August 3 two additional COVID-19-related deaths. One of the deaths was recent, and the other was from June.

Five cases were added since August 2, which brought the total to 2,106. Thirty-four cases were active.

Twenty-four COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since July 27, making a total of 1,755. The health department notes 32 cases are active. Of those active cases, 10 involve residents 40 to 59 years old, nine involve those at least 60, seven involve those 20 to 39, and six involve residents 19 and younger. Seventeen of the active cases are female, and 15 are male.

There are three current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Linn County. There are 4,178 county residents fully vaccinated or 35.1% of the population.

The Linn County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students 12 to 18 years old at the health department of Brookfield on August 9 from noon to 5 o’clock. Call to schedule an appointment at 660-258-7251.

The Harrison County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics each Friday starting August 20. The office would prefer appointments be scheduled, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

The Harrison County Health Department plans to give COVID-19 vaccines only on Fridays at this time. Call 660-425-6324 to schedule an appointment.

