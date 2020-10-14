Area counties along with Department of Corrections report on COVID-19 cases

The Livingston County Health Center reports 379 cumulative cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 20 since Sunday, October 11th. Of the 77 active cases, 53 are in the community, three are in schools, and 21 are in facilities. There are 11 current hospitalizations and four deaths related to COVID-19 for Livingston County.

The Putnam County Health Department announces it received notification of three new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, October 13th, bringing the total to 51. The new cases are household contacts of previous positive cases. The health department is actively monitoring 11 individuals. There are two confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 for Putnam County.

The Harrison County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, October 13th, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163. Eleven of the cases are active, and 152 have been removed from isolation. Seventy-eight individuals are under home quarantine. One COVID-19-related death has been reported for Harrison County.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron for offenders and staff. There are 54 cumulative cases among offenders, which is up by 15 from what was reported on the morning of Tuesday, October 13th. Forty of the cases are active, and 14 have recovered. There are 53 cases among staff at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, which is up by one. Twenty-one of the cases are active, and 32 have recovered.

There is also one new case of COVID-19 reported at the Chillicothe Correctional Center among staff. Five of the 40 staff cases are active, and 35 have recovered. The number of cases among offenders remains at 253. No cases are active among offenders.

