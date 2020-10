A Back the Blue/Save Our Children Trump parade will go through Jamesport Saturday, October 17th.

Line up will start at Prairie Metal Sales at 20203 Highway 190 that afternoon at 1:30. The parade will start at 2 o’clock, go through Jamesport, and end in the west part of town.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to call 660-635-2535.

