The Grundy County Health Department reports another COVID-19-related death, which brings the total to 29.

Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson notes there can be delays in reporting deaths due to a verification process to make sure a death was caused by the virus.

Cases increased by 11 for a total of 920. Six hundred ninety-seven cases have been confirmed. Active cases went up by one to 84.

