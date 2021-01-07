Adair County Route A to open near Willmathsville and close east of Route 63

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Weather permitting, Monday, January 18, Adair County Route A will close just east of U.S. Route 63 near Greentop.

The closure is needed while crews remove the temporary bridge that was installed earlier for turbine delivery. The road will remain closed for approximately five weeks while the work is completed.

Route A is currently closed 1.2 miles west of Adair County Route J near Willmathsville for bridge removal. That bridge is tentatively planned to open at the end of next week.

Both of these bridges will not be closed at the same time, so if there is a delay in opening the bridge near Willmathsville, there will be a delay accordingly on the closure of the bridge just east of U.S. 63. We will update you if the schedule changes.

