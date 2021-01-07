Agenda for next Trenton Board of Education meeting include discussion of COVID leave hours resolution

Local News January 7, 2021January 7, 2021 KTTN News
Trenton R-9 School District
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
1 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss a COVID leave hours resolution next week.

The meeting will be held with the school board and administration in the district office Tuesday evening, January 12th at 5:30. Teachers and patrons can watch the meeting via Google Meet.

Other items on the agenda include election filing dates, a building project update, Frank Drake Library funds, and Early Childhood, Parents as Teachers, and Health Services evaluation reports. A closed session is also planned to discuss personnel.

Post Views: 78
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
1 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com