Agenda for next Trenton Board of Education meeting include discussion of COVID leave hours resolution

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss a COVID leave hours resolution next week.

The meeting will be held with the school board and administration in the district office Tuesday evening, January 12th at 5:30. Teachers and patrons can watch the meeting via Google Meet.

Other items on the agenda include election filing dates, a building project update, Frank Drake Library funds, and Early Childhood, Parents as Teachers, and Health Services evaluation reports. A closed session is also planned to discuss personnel.

