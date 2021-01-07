Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Chillicothe R-II School District will be transitioning from Textcaster to Code Red to quickly notify patrons of emergency and general information.

This information will be shared through text messages, emails, and phone calls. In addition, the district will continue to use Facebook, Twitter, and local media to share updates with the community.

Code Red was purchased with funds provided by the Livingston County Commission which allocated Federal CARES Act funds to projects throughout Livingston County.

Instructions to set up Code Red alerts:

If you were a previous follower of Textcaster, you will receive an email on Tuesday, January 12, to begin the free subscription to Code Red. Click the link and follow the instructions and you will receive notifications from the district, as well as community agencies in Livingston County. If you wish to no longer receive messages, please disregard the text.

If you would like to start early, simply text the word LIVALERT to 99411. You will receive a text message with a link to sign up.

The old Textcaster system has been retired and the Chillicothe School District looks forward to utilizing this new technology to share important information.

