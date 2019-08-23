Annual Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show slated for August 31st

The Annual Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show will be held next week.

Officials say there will be threshing, bailing, and blacksmithing demonstrations as well as an auto and tractor show in Hickory August 31st. The free event will run from 9 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening with threshing taking place from 10 to 3 o’clock.

Food and refreshments will be available and those attending are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

Contact David Key for more information on the Hickory Threshing and Tractor Show on August 31, 2019, at 660-635-0613.