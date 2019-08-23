Court denies change in bond for man who shot Trenton police officer

A bond appearance hearing was held in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court this week for the Trenton man accused of wounding Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab in June.

The court denied any change in bond for 39-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin and the court found that no bond and conditions would secure the safety of the community. Bond was initially denied in June. Conditions include submitting to any form of drug or alcohol testing immediately upon the request of the court or any member of law enforcement.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of assault, first degree or attempt, serious physical injury or special victim; unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building—death or injury; and armed criminal action. His case was continued to September 17, 2019, for a preliminary hearing.

A probable cause statement indicated Griffin was able to gain control of a police officer’s firearm during transport, and he discharged the weapon, striking the officer, later identified as Diab.