Annual First Friday Hike scheduled for January 1st at Crowder State Park

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold its annual First Day Hike January 1st. The free guided hike of the three-point two-mile Tall Oaks Trail will begin at the Shelter 3 parking lot at 2 o’clock that afternoon.

Resource Manager Anna Persell says the hike will last one to two hours depending on how fast the group travels and what is talked about along the way, such as animals and trees.

Persell encourages participants to bring water to drink during the hike, dress for the weather, and wear comfortable shoes.

First Day Hikes have been held at Crowder State Park since 2012. Persell notes the 2018 hike was the only time it has been canceled due to the temperature being below 0 and park staff not wanting participants to get frostbite or be injured. The hike has been held when it was snowing or when there was snow on the ground.

Further information on the event can be found on the Crowder State Park Facebook page or by calling the park office at 660-359-6473.

First Day Hikes will also be held at Wallace State Park of Cameron and Thousand Hills State Park of Kirksville. The Wallace State Park hike will start at the Campground Shower House parking lot January 1st at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and travel one mile through the wooded campgrounds. The paved roads are accessible for strollers and wheelchairs. Call the park office at 816-632-3745 for more information.

The Thousand Hills State Park hike will start at the Red Bud Trail Trailhead on the hill by the lake at 3 o’clock. The hike encompasses two and a half miles along rugged terrain.

Contact the park office at 660-665-6995 for more information.