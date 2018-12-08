Certified Crop Adviser Conferences set for January, 2019

The Tri-State Beef and Certified Crop Adviser conferences are coming up in January.

Community Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development Meridith Berry of Grundy County says Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska are involved in the Three State Beef Conference.

In Missouri, it will be at the Andrew County Youth Building in Savannah the evening of January 16th starting at 5:30. Three State Beef Conference costs $25, which includes a meal and conference proceedings.

Anyone interested in attending should preregister with Field Specialist in Livestock Jim Humphrey of Andrew County at 816-324-3147.

The Annual Certified Crop Advisors Conference will be on the Missouri Western State University campus in Saint Joseph. The conference can count as 16 hours of continuing education credits with a fee of $225 to attend.

Anyone interested in attending the Certified Crop Advisors Conference should contact Agronomist Andy Luke of Harrison County at 660-425-6434.