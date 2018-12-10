Rear-end collision injures 3 in Caldwell County; one driver facing multiple charges

Three people were hurt late Saturday afternoon in a rear-end collision of two-vehicles in Caldwell County.

The patrol reports the driver of a car, 45-year old Andy Strahm of St. Joseph, was taken to Cameron regional medical center with serious injuries and also faces several accusations. The driver of the SUV, 61-year old Mary Carr, and a passenger, 61-year old Mark Carr, both of Cameron, were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon two miles southwest of Breckenridge on Highway 36 as both vehicles were westbound when the car hit the rear of the SUV demolishing both vehicles.

The patrol reports Mary and Mark Carr were wearing seatbelts, but Strahm was not.

The patrol accused Strahm of felony driving while intoxicated/aggravated offender, felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest for a felony, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, driving without a license, and no proof of insurance.