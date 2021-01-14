Annual essay contest sponsored by Farmers’ Electric Cooperative now open for submissions

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The 58th annual essay contest sponsored by Farmers’ Electric Cooperative in Chillicothe will look different this year. The Youth Tour trip to Washington, D. C. has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, however, area high school sophomores and juniors will still have an opportunity to win an all-expense paid experience this summer.

Juniors will compete to win one of two spots for a Youth Tour. Three sophomores will win an opportunity to attend the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience, usually held in Jefferson City. Farmers’ Electric Communications Manager Brent Reeter says it has not yet been determined if this year’s experiences will be in person or virtual.

The essay topic is “The year 2020 has tested us and brought many challenges our way. What has been your biggest personal challenge this past year, and how did you overcome it?” The essay can range from 250 to 600 words in length.

The contest is open to all sophomores and juniors attending high school in the cooperative’s service area. That area includes Caldwell, Daviess, Livingston, Linn, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, DeKalb, and Ray counties. Students do not have to be a member of the cooperative to participate. Children of cooperative employees and directors are not eligible to participate.

Sophomore and junior class English and History instructors received essay contest guidelines and entry forms by email or mail. Essay information can also be picked up at the Farmers’ Electric business office at 201 West Business Highway 36 in Chillicothe or the Farmers’ Electric Cooperative website.

The contest deadline is the afternoon of February 26th at 4:30. Mailed essays must be postmarked on or before the deadline. Winners will be notified in March.

Questions should be directed to the Farmers’ Electric Cooperative at 660-646-4281.

