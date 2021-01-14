Audio: Missouri Legislature is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Legislature is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 in its ranks just a week into its annual session.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch is reporting that Rep. Wes Rogers,(D-Kansas City), has tested positive for the coronavirus and his roommate, Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, is in quarantine. Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, and another lawmaker also are in quarantine.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence said, “The Missouri Capitol is a 100-year-old building with windows that do not open in which 400 to 500 people come to work every day – many of whom are still refusing to protect the people around them by wearing masks.”

