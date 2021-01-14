Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approves extension of COVID Response Act; approves purchase of new math curriculum

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act on Wednesday evening, January 13th. The act provides employees 80 hours of paid sick leave if the employee is quarantined with COVID-19.

The board approved the purchase of a new curriculum for the elementary school. Math Expressions will cost $11,445.

A committee was established to investigate the feasibility of building a bus barn. There was also a discussion of potential changes to a bus route. The Highway Patrol bus inspection will be at the Department of Transportation near Trenton on March 3rd.

The board directed the administration to contact the Newtown-Harris School District to discuss the continuation of a cooperative agreement with Grundy R-5.

High School Principal Matt Rayl and Elementary Principal Jen Dyer presented information on a four-day school week for next year. They explained data that supports the four days per week concept. A community survey was also reviewed and approved by the board to be released for public comment. No other action was taken.

Missouri Consultants for Education policy updates were approved.

The board reviewed filing dates for the board election. The final day to file is January 19th. The Grundy R-5 office will be open every day school is in session from 7:30 to 3:30. Two seats are up for election, and two candidates have filed: Mary Lentz and Caleb Shiflett.

After a closed session, it was announced resignations were accepted from Fourth Grade Teacher Jana Burkeybile at the end of the school year and Kelli Urton with Parents as Teachers effective immediately.

After evaluations, the board approved offering contracts to the high school and elementary school principals. Their salaries are to be set at a later date.

