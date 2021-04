Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department reports it was notified on April 8th of an active COVID-19 case after several weeks of no new cases.

That brings the number of confirmed cases to 168. There have been 174 probable cases and nine COVID-19-related deaths reported for Mercer County.

The health department encourages the public to continue to use precautions and implement infection control measures.

