The Trenton High School Prom candidates have been announced.

The King candidates are Brice Gibler, Brycin Lloyd, and Royce Jackson. The Queen candidates are Evy McCullough, Emilee Lovell, and Carly Spencer.

The “A Night in Venice Masquerade”-themed prom will be at THS on April 24th. The grand march will be in the Performing Arts Center from 7 to 8 o’clock that night by invitation only. Social distancing will be practiced. The dance will follow in the gym from 8 o’clock to 10:30.

