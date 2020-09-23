Adult education classes to be offered in Trenton

Local News September 23, 2020 KTTN News
Missouri Adult Education and Literacy GED or AEL

High school equivalency classes are being provided in the Trenton community. Trenton Adult Education offers tuition-free high school equivalency preparation; skills brush up to enter college; studying for reading, math, and language; and career planning.

Classes are held Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 5 to 8 o’clock. Participants are required to attend six hours weekly with a minimum commitment of seven weeks.

John Bennett with Adult Education and Literacy says there are no specific enrollment dates to manage for COVID-19. Individuals interested in the high school equivalency classes are requested to text 515-808-2620 or email trentonael@gmail.com. Someone on the Adult Education team is to contact those individuals and work with them to enroll.

