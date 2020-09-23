Adult education classes to be offered in Trenton

High school equivalency classes are being provided in the Trenton community. Trenton Adult Education offers tuition-free high school equivalency preparation; skills brush up to enter college; studying for reading, math, and language; and career planning.

Classes are held Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 5 to 8 o’clock. Participants are required to attend six hours weekly with a minimum commitment of seven weeks.

John Bennett with Adult Education and Literacy says there are no specific enrollment dates to manage for COVID-19. Individuals interested in the high school equivalency classes are requested to text 515-808-2620 or email trentonael@gmail.com. Someone on the Adult Education team is to contact those individuals and work with them to enroll.

