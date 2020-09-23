Brookfield and Bosworth residents injured in crash on Highway 41

Residents of Brookfield and Bosworth were injured Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident in Saline County.

The patrol listed injuries as minor for the driver, 55-year-old David McDowell of Brookfield, and for passenger, 44-year-old Benjamin Graves of Bosworth. Both were taken by emergency medical services to the Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.

The car was northbound when the driver apparently suffered a medical incident, the car traveled off Highway 41 into a cornfield.

All occupants were using seat belts and vehicle damage was reported as extensive in the 6:45 accident Tuesday evening.

