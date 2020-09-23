Grundy County Circuit Court news for Tuesday, August 22, 2020

In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, two defendants have waived preliminary hearings on unrelated charges.

Duane Ernest Harding of Trenton is charged with driving while intoxicated – habitual offender as of July 11th. James Dale Coss of Cainsville is charged in Grundy County with delivering of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia prior offense from August 27th. The cases for Harding and Coss have been bound over to the October 15th docket of Division One of the circuit court.

Five other defendants have been placed on probation concerning their court cases.

Jeremy Logan Christopherson of Ridgeway pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, second degree, on May 26th. He received two years probation and was ordered to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs.

Trenton resident Dustin Matthew Haskins pleaded guilty to driving while revoked or suspended June 21st. Haskins received two years probation and was ordered to make a $100 donation to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs.

Sarah Dawn Harding of Trenton received two years suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property on August 7th. She was ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, pay restitution of $152, and the court costs.

Charles David Hoffman of Trenton pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated for his arrest on July 25th. Hoffman was placed on probation with a two year suspended sentence. He’s also to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, pay a recoupment fee of $137 plus the costs of the court case. The prosecutor dismissed a charge of failure to drive on the right half of the road.

Brooke NiCole Marriott of rural Princeton has been placed on two years probation. She’s to make the $100 dollar to the law enforcement fund and pay costs. Ms. Marriott pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of a July 5th arrest.

Jessica Mae Lotz of Trenton, under a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of hindering prosecution August 23rd. Ms. Lotz was sentenced to 11 days in the county jail and given credit for time served. She also was fined $100 plus the costs of the court case.

Dallas William Hughs of Trenton pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving a Christmas Day accident. A second count was dismissed in court. Hughs was fined $100 plus court costs and told to pay restitution of $2,234.

