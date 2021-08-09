Additional results announced at Lucerne Stock Show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Additional results have been announced at the Lucerne Livestock Show

Dairy Goats:

Grand Champion Doe- Calvin Ruiz

Reserve Champion Doe- Tanner Tipton

In County Champion Doe- Calvin Ruiz

In County Reserve Champion Doe- Calvin Ruiz

Grand Champion Market- Lucas Payne

Grand Champion Buck- Tanner Tipton

Reserve Champion Buck- Lexi Valentine

In County Grand Champion Buck- Lexi Valentine

In County Reserve Champion Buck- Calvin Ruiz

Junior Showman- Lucas Payne

Senior Showman- Tanner Tipton

Meat Goats:

Grand Champion Wether- Brenna Whitlow

Reserve Champion Wether- Ethen Ryals

In County Grand Champion Wether- Ethen Ryals

In County Reserve Champion Wether- Ethen Ryals

Grand Champion Home raised Wether- Ethen Ryals

Reserve Champion Home raised Wether- Ethen Ryals

Grand Champion Doe- Madden Foster

Reserve Champion Doe- Dylan Hamilton

In County Grand Champion Doe- Madden Foster

In County Reserve Champion Doe- Dylan Hamilton

Grand Champion Home raised Doe- Madden Foster

Reserve Champion Home raised Doe- Ethen Ryals

Junior Showman- Matthew Blanchard

Senior Showman- Brenna Whitlow

Rabbits:

In County Grand Champion Market Rabbit- Jodi Hullinger

In County Reserve Champion Market Rabbit- Madeline VanGenderen

Grand Champion Doe- Breonna Stewart

Reserve Champion Doe- Breonna Stewart

In County Grand Champion Doe- Skylar Hirst

In County Reserve Champion Doe- Katie Halley

Grand Champion Buck- Jodi Hullinger

Reserve Champion Buck- Katie Halley

In County Reserve Champion Buck- Jodi Hullinger

In County Reserve Champion Buck- Katie Halley

Best of Show- Breonna Stewart

Junior Showman- Breonna Stewart

Senior Showman- Jayden Ogle

