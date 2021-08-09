Additional results announced at Lucerne Stock Show

Additional results have been announced at the Lucerne Livestock Show
Dairy Goats:
- Grand Champion Doe- Calvin Ruiz
- Reserve Champion Doe- Tanner Tipton
- In County Champion Doe- Calvin Ruiz
- In County Reserve Champion Doe- Calvin Ruiz
- Grand Champion Market- Lucas Payne
- Grand Champion Buck- Tanner Tipton
- Reserve Champion Buck- Lexi Valentine
- In County Grand Champion Buck- Lexi Valentine
- In County Reserve Champion Buck- Calvin Ruiz
- Junior Showman- Lucas Payne
- Senior Showman- Tanner Tipton
Meat Goats:
- Grand Champion Wether- Brenna Whitlow
- Reserve Champion Wether- Ethen Ryals
- In County Grand Champion Wether- Ethen Ryals
- In County Reserve Champion Wether- Ethen Ryals
- Grand Champion Home raised Wether- Ethen Ryals
- Reserve Champion Home raised Wether- Ethen Ryals
- Grand Champion Doe- Madden Foster
- Reserve Champion Doe- Dylan Hamilton
- In County Grand Champion Doe- Madden Foster
- In County Reserve Champion Doe- Dylan Hamilton
- Grand Champion Home raised Doe- Madden Foster
- Reserve Champion Home raised Doe- Ethen Ryals
- Junior Showman- Matthew Blanchard
- Senior Showman- Brenna Whitlow
Rabbits:
- In County Grand Champion Market Rabbit- Jodi Hullinger
- In County Reserve Champion Market Rabbit- Madeline VanGenderen
- Grand Champion Doe- Breonna Stewart
- Reserve Champion Doe- Breonna Stewart
- In County Grand Champion Doe- Skylar Hirst
- In County Reserve Champion Doe- Katie Halley
- Grand Champion Buck- Jodi Hullinger
- Reserve Champion Buck- Katie Halley
- In County Reserve Champion Buck- Jodi Hullinger
- In County Reserve Champion Buck- Katie Halley
- Best of Show- Breonna Stewart
- Junior Showman- Breonna Stewart
- Senior Showman- Jayden Ogle