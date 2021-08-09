Additional results announced at Lucerne Stock Show

Livestock Show
Additional results have been announced at the Lucerne Livestock Show

Dairy Goats:

  • Grand Champion Doe- Calvin Ruiz
  • Reserve Champion Doe- Tanner Tipton
  • In County Champion Doe- Calvin Ruiz
  • In County Reserve Champion Doe- Calvin Ruiz
  • Grand Champion Market- Lucas Payne
  • Grand Champion Buck- Tanner Tipton
  • Reserve Champion Buck- Lexi Valentine
  • In County Grand Champion Buck- Lexi Valentine
  • In County Reserve Champion Buck- Calvin Ruiz
  • Junior Showman- Lucas Payne
  • Senior Showman- Tanner Tipton

Meat Goats:

  • Grand Champion Wether- Brenna Whitlow
  • Reserve Champion Wether- Ethen Ryals
  • In County Grand Champion Wether- Ethen Ryals
  • In County Reserve Champion Wether- Ethen Ryals
  • Grand Champion Home raised Wether- Ethen Ryals
  • Reserve Champion Home raised Wether- Ethen Ryals
  • Grand Champion Doe- Madden Foster
  • Reserve Champion Doe- Dylan Hamilton
  • In County Grand Champion Doe- Madden Foster
  • In County Reserve Champion Doe- Dylan Hamilton
  • Grand Champion Home raised Doe- Madden Foster
  • Reserve Champion Home raised Doe- Ethen Ryals
  • Junior Showman- Matthew Blanchard
  • Senior Showman- Brenna Whitlow

Rabbits:

  • In County Grand Champion Market Rabbit- Jodi Hullinger
  • In County Reserve Champion Market Rabbit- Madeline VanGenderen
  • Grand Champion Doe- Breonna Stewart
  • Reserve Champion Doe- Breonna Stewart
  • In County Grand Champion Doe- Skylar Hirst
  • In County Reserve Champion Doe- Katie Halley
  • Grand Champion Buck- Jodi Hullinger
  • Reserve Champion Buck- Katie Halley
  • In County Reserve Champion Buck- Jodi Hullinger
  • In County Reserve Champion Buck- Katie Halley
  • Best of Show- Breonna Stewart
  • Junior Showman- Breonna Stewart
  • Senior Showman- Jayden Ogle
