Two from Waverly, Iowa hospitalized after crashing at intersection in King City

Two people from Waverly, Iowa, were taken to a hospital following an accident involving a big rig on Sunday at 11:42 am in King City.

The driver of a pickup, 78-year-old Paula Grant, received moderate injuries and a passenger in the pickup, 75-year-old Richard Grant, received serious injuries in the crash. Both were taken by ambulance to the Mosiac Life Care Hospital in St. Joseph.

The pickup was traveling westbound from Route Z onto Highway 48. After stopping for the stop sign, it apparently failed to yield and drove into the path of a northbound Peterbilt operated by 48-year-old Christopher Allenbrand of Stanberry, who was not reported as injured.

After impact at the intersection, the pickup slid off the north side of the road and struck a fire hydrant, with the big rig coming to a controlled stop.

The Iowa pickup was demolished, and moderate damage was noted to the Peterbilt truck. Richard Grant was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, while Paula Grant was wearing her seat belt.

