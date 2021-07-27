Additional funding can still be secured for Mid-America Music Festival charities

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mid-America Music Festival’s fiscal year does not end until September 30. That means additional funding can be secured for the festival’s charities, including Camp Rainbow, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center.

Festival fans and supporters can further help the charities through its CFM Insurance Royals Suite raffle. Donate $75, and enter to win a chance to see the Kansas City Royals take on the Houston Astros on August 19 at 1:10 in the afternoon from the CFM Insurance Royals Suite.

The package includes a $600 Ballpark food package, 18 Kauffman Stadium admission tickets, five premium parking passes, and a signature suite on the third baseline. The value of the package is $3,000.

Non-winning tickets are tax-deductible.

Interested individuals can still enter the Royals Suite raffle on the Facebook page. The winner will be announced on the Mid-America Music Festival Facebook page on August 13.

