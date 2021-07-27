Water to be off in Princeton for most of the day; Customers of the Goshen tower asked to conserve water

Local News July 27, 2021 KTTN News
Generic City Water
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Water is off for the City of Princeton due to line repair. Deputy City Clerk Lisa Colson reports water is expected to be off most of July 27.

The city provides water to Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1.

The public water supply district asks Goshen tower customers to conserve water due to a pump station being shut off in connection with the work being done by the City of Princeton.

The boundaries for the water conservation are Highway 136 west to the Harrison County line, south to the Grundy County line, and east to Highway 65.

Post Views: 12
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.