Water to be off in Princeton for most of the day; Customers of the Goshen tower asked to conserve water

Water is off for the City of Princeton due to line repair. Deputy City Clerk Lisa Colson reports water is expected to be off most of July 27.

The city provides water to Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1.

The public water supply district asks Goshen tower customers to conserve water due to a pump station being shut off in connection with the work being done by the City of Princeton.

The boundaries for the water conservation are Highway 136 west to the Harrison County line, south to the Grundy County line, and east to Highway 65.

