Items being collected for Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Area Youth Benefit Fund auction

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Items are being collected for the 29th Annual Farmers’ Electric Cooperative’s Area Youth Benefit Fund’s fundraising events. An online auction will be held from August 30 through September 12 in place of the annual dinner-auction banquet. The golf tournament will be on August 30.

The auction will be available on the Farmers Electric Coop website as well as on the MWauctions website. Registration is required to make bids from August 30 through September 12. Items include a hot air balloon ride, zip line tour, and Kansas City Chiefs and Royals gear. Hedrick Medical Center cosponsors the online auction.

Tee times for the golf tournament at the Green Hills Golf Course in Chillicothe on August 30 will be at 7:30 in the morning and 1:30 in the afternoon. Register by August 6th at fec-co.com or become a hole sponsor. A corporate sponsor will cost $375 and includes a golf team and hole sponsorship. A golf team will cost $300 and covers the cost of cart rental, green fees, mulligans, lunch, prizes, and registration gifts. A hole sponsor will be $100 and includes recognition on the golf course. Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company cosponsors the golf tournament.

The Farmers’ Electric Cooperative established the Area Youth Benefit Fund in 1993 to provide financial assistance toward paying medical bills for families of ill or injured children. Assistance from the 501(c)(3) charity is available for families regardless of whether or not they are insured.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraiser events can contact Committee Member Megan Meyers at 660-646-4281 extension 112. Items can also be mailed to the cooperative at 201 West Business 36, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related