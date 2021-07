Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 School District will continue to offer free meals to all students through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option.

The school district reports the program will be in effect for the entire 2021-2022 school year. Families can complete the free and reduced application to have on file for other benefits that require a free and reduced application.

The application is available on the Trenton R-9 School District website.

Related