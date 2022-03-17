Activities announced for Pleasant View R-VI Extravaganza on March 26

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Pleasant View R-VI supporters, alumni, former staff and board members, and current staff and families are invited to attend the Pleasant View R-VI Extravaganza on Saturday, March 26, 2022, for a fun-filled evening of history, fundraising, and dodgeball.

The evening’s activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Pleasant View School Gymnasium, 128 SE 20th Street, with Claude and Nadine Eckert, long-time Pleasant View administrator and educators, making opening remarks and a donation to the school. The new addition will be dedicated, named, and have an official ribbon cutting.

Pleasant View Staff will then take on the 7th and 8th-grade classes in a dodgeball game. Younger elementary classes will then take on each other for bragging rights.

The Pleasant View Community Club will also hold its annual Benefit Auction that evening. The Community Club will auction homemade desserts, handmade quilts, handmade knives, numerous baskets, and other items. The items have been donated by Pleasant View parents, grandparents, and supporters. Donations will still be accepted that evening. Proceeds from the night’s activities will be used to fund educational field trips and school projects and the Clay and Kaley Williams family.

A cheerleading performance by students in grades kindergarten through 4th will follow the benefit auction. The evening will end with a dodgeball tournament. Teams can have a maximum of eight members and are encouraged to have a team name and costumes. Each game will have a time limit of fifteen minutes.

The Pleasant View Community Club will have a concession stand open with a $5 meal deal consisting of a pulled pork sandwich, chips, and pop.

For more information regarding the activities, contact the Pleasant View School at 660.359.3438.

Related