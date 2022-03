Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Janae McNally with the Livingston County Library will share basic tips and techniques about cell phones and photography next week.

Smartphone Photography 101 will be at the library in Chillicothe on March 24th at 6 pm. The program is designed to help individuals become better iPhone photographers. The program will also be streamed on the LCLReads Facebook page.

Contact Kirsten Mouton for more information at 660-646-0547.

Related