Accident on Interstate 70 results in injury and arrest in Jackson County

Local News June 30, 2023
Accident-Crash graphic
An accident on Thursday evening along Interstate 70 resulted in injuries for a Richmond resident and led to the arrest of a Polo resident.

Lauren Oster, 29, a resident of Richmond, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence. The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Strong, 19, from Polo, was uninjured.

According to authorities, the vehicle encountered mechanical issues, causing it to veer off I-70 and collide with a guardrail.

Significant damage was observed on the vehicle, but both occupants were wearing their seat belts.

Law enforcement officials from the highway patrol have accused Strong of leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a valid driver’s license, and driving without insurance. The Grain Valley Police Department handled the processing of Strong’s arrest.

