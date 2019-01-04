Accident near Plattsburg, involving alleged high speed, underage drinking, injures Trimble teenager

A boy from Trimble received what the Highway Patrol called serious injuries on Monday night in an accident two miles east of Plattsburg. Fourteen year old Quintin Allen was taken by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital. Allen was a passenger in a car driven by 18 year old Cierra McQuinn of Cameron who apparently was not hurt.

The car was westbound on Highway 116 at what troopers called too fast for conditions. The car traveled off the north side of that highway. Then the driver over-corrected causing the car to go off the south side, strike a ditch, overturn, and come to rest upright. The car was demolished in the Clinton county accident (at 8:55 Monday night). The report noted neither occupant was using a seat belt.

The arrest report accused Cierra McQuinn of being a minor visibly intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail for processing and released with charges pending.