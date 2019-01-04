Early week accident claims Twin Cities area woman’s life on I-35

A Minnesota woman fatally injured Monday morning in Daviess County had been thrown out of the overturning vehicle. The highway patrol said 34 year old Ramya Bharathi Mohan of Eden Prairie, Minnesota was not using a seat belt.

The driver was identified as her husband, 36 year old Babu Selvam, also of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The report noted he WAS using a seat belt and not hurt. The man’s one year daughter, Tiara Babu, also of Eden Prairie, WAS in a safety device. She was transported by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital at Kansas City. The state patrol listed the young girls’ injuries as minor.

The sports utility vehicle had been southbound when the accident occurred Monday morning 11 miles north of Cameron. When it left Interstate 35, the vehicle went into the median, struck an emergency cross over, became air borne, and overturned multiple times and was demolished.