Authorities investigating death in SE Livingston County

On Sunday night, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of an unattended death off L-I-V Road 318 in southeastern Livingston county. Sheriff Steve Cox said the victim had been deer hunting with an out of state friend but were hunting in separate areas and both were said to have had permission to be on the property. The victim was found by his hunting partner who then called for emergency assistance.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office worked the scene.

Officials report Michael Paul Gund of St. Louis died of what is believed to natural causes.