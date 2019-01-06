Audio: Trenton officer dragged down road after vehicle stop; suspect arrested later in the day

Trenton Police Department Sergeant Matt Preston was treated and released at Wright Memorial Hospital after being dragged during a vehicle stop Saturday morning in Trenton.

Sergeant Preston, in a news release, said he conducted a vehicle stop in the 900 block of Olive Street around 6:52 Saturday morning. He said the driver was identified and found to have an active warrant for his arrest. The subject then fled the traffic stop in his vehicle, dragging Preston down the street.

Preston said the male driver and a female passenger were arrested later in the day by the

Grundy County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The driver and passenger were taken to the Grundy County Detention Center with charges possibly pending.

Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring spoke with KTTN late Saturday afternoon following a law enforcement pursuit in eastern Grundy County which ended near Dunlap when the suspect stopped the vehicle on 70th Avenue and ran into a field and treeline.

Herring described the man as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s and also reported a female passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody for questioning.

The department was assisted by the patrol with other nearby authorities notified.