A look at issues voters across northern Missouri will decide in Tuesday’s election

The Chillicothe School District has two questions for voters to decide. One question asks whether the district should borrow $9,000,000 and issue general obligation bonds to construct, equip and expand the elementary school.

Promoters say authorization of the bonds is expected to result in no increase in the debt service tax levy which is .966 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation. Superintendent Dan Weibers said this question requires a 4/7th majority to pass. The proposed addition would accommodate enrollment in the future for second through fifth grades, ultimately resulting in the closing of Field and Dewey Schools.

The other issue before Chillicothe R-2 patrons is whether to continue the capital expenditures levy of 12 cents (.12) per $100 of assessed valuation which is currently set to expire in 2023. This question needs a simple majority to pass.

Mercer County’s Public Water Supply District has a question on whether to issue waterworks revenue bonds of $4,750,000 to extend and improve the system. The town of Mercer votes on whether to purchase water from the Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number One.

Browning has three propositions on the ballot. The first one involves a proposed one percent city sales tax, for a 25 year period, to finance the construction, maintenance, and improvements of a new fire station.

Another asks whether the town of Browning should issue general obligation bonds of up to $150,000 for a new fire station.

The third at Browning is to forgo annual elections when the number of candidates filed equals the positions open. Jamesport, Blythedale, Kidder, and Worthington also decide questions on forgoing an annual election when the number of candidates filed, equals the open positions.

Putnam County votes on whether to increase a half-cent sales tax up to a full cent to financially aid law enforcement, emergency medical services, and fire protection services. The increase is sought by the Putnam county emergency services board.

Voters within Unionville decide whether to impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales taxes which amounts to one point eight seven five percent. (1.875)

Linn County has a question for voters to decide whether to impose a one-quarter-of-a-percent county sales tax to fund law enforcement services.

School districts in Meadville, Brookfield, and Hamilton also decide propositions.

The Meadville R-4 proposal asks patrons whether to borrow $1,500,000 for multiple projects. Among them are projects to replace roofs, remove asbestos, install new flooring in four classrooms and the library, upgrade the electrical infrastructure, install a new telephone/paging system, complete classroom upgrades, purchase new computers, and complete parking lot improvements.

The proposal states the adjusted debt service levy is estimated to remain unchanged at Meadville which is currently $1.05 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The Brookfield R-2 School District proposal seeks an increase of point 23 point 74 cents (.2374) making it $4.4519 on the $100 assessed valuation.

The question also seeks to make permanent the existing temporary operating levy of 42 point 42 cents (.4242) to provide added funds to attract and retain quality certified and support staff, maintain facilities, and meet operating expenses of the school district.

The Hamilton R-2 School District seeks voter approval to borrow $5,800,000 for site development, construction, equipping, and furnishing a new high school and an all-weather eight-lane track. General obligation bonds would be issued. If approved, the district says the adjusted debt service levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $1.38 per $100 assessed valuation.

Tuesday’s election also features numerous candidates who have filed for offices that serve city government, school boards, and county health boards, among others.

Tuesday polls are open from 6 in the morning until 7 o’clock at night.

