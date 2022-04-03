Rules amended for anyone attending court proceedings in Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports there are new requirements at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe for anyone attending court proceedings.

Electronics, cell phones, weapons, pepper spray, pocket knives, drinks, food, bags, and purses were already prohibited in courtrooms. New items added to the list are smartwatches and similar devices.

Cox says anyone appearing or attending court may not possess those items, including prospective jurors. Smartwatches can be used for communication purposes, be distractions to the user or others, and be used to record proceedings, which is a violation of court rules. The new requirements are to increase safety and security and not interfere with court processes.

