A busy day for Tuesday session of the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

Preliminary hearings were waived by five defendants during Tuesday’s session in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Tonya Arlene Baumgartner of rural Spickard is charged with felony driving while intoxicated involving serious physical injury as well as failure to drive on the right half of the road and no proof of insurance – all from October 10th. She also faces counts of misdemeanor DWI and failure to signal from August 8th. All cases were certified to Division One of the Circuit Court on Thursday.

Trenton resident Nathan Wayne Hinkle has three felony counts regarding August 31st incidents: assault in the third degree; stealing of a firearm or explosive weapon, and stealing with a value of $750 or more.

Princeton resident Madison Marie Lewis has two felony counts including alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on June 27th,

Bethany resident Ashley Nicole Malott has one charge: stealing a controlled substance on August 6th.

Odessa resident Dylan Ray Robertson has Grundy County charges pending from one year ago, October 14, 2018, involving second-degree burglary and stealing with a value of $750 or more.

Hinkle, Lewis, Malott, and Robertson had their cases bound over to Thursday’s docket in Division One of the circuit court in Trenton.

Brookfield resident Kelly Sethman pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor receiving stolen property. The imposition of sentence was suspended. Sethman was placed on two years probation; sentenced to four days in jail with credit given for time served; ordered to pay restitution of $305; donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs.

Trenton resident Sonna Reaves pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Reaves was placed on two years probation; ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs.

Justice Kierra Matthes of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic assault in the fourth degree. With sentencing suspended, Matthes was put on probation for one year; ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs.

Trenton resident James S. Ewing pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. The imposition of sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years probation. He’s to pay a recoupment fee of $137; donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs.

Rural Spickard resident Bradley Steven Wilson received a jail sentence, then was placed on probation after he pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor counts for resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop on May 24th and May 31st. Wilson received six months in the Grundy County Detention Center on each count with those sentences to run at the same time and consecutive to a sentence issued in a Mercer County case. The execution of the sentence was suspended. Wilson was placed on six months probation. Another count was dismissed by the state.

Phillip Delaney Galvin the third of Spickard pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated with other occupants in the vehicle being under 17 years old as of July 7th. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Galvin was placed on two years probation. He also was assessed a recoupment fee of $78.00, is required to donate $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund, and pay court costs.

Galvin also pleaded guilty to five counts of seat belt violations and was fined $10.00 on each count. One involved himself and the other four counts involved alleged failure to secure youth under the age of 16 with a safety device.

