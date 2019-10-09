Pleasant View Board of Education to swear in new board member

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education reviewed and accepted an application for a board member on Tuesday evening.

Ben Thomas will be sworn in at the next meeting. Secretary Brenda Allnutt reports he will replace Luke Gibson who resigned last month. Thomas’s term will last until April 2020.

The board approved a change in policy related to employees donating leave days to other employees. Employees can now donate a maximum of six leave days per calendar year to another employee who is out of leave days. In the past, only two days per calendar year could be donated to another employee.

Several car seats and a utility sink were declared as surplus property.

The board approved the Procurement Plan and Code of Conduct for Food Service and a Missouri School Boards Association policy update. A discussion was held on hiring another middle school teacher and adding another classroom for the 2020-2021 school year, but no action was taken.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff talked about upcoming activities. The seventh and eighth grade basketball season starts next week.

Pleasant View will dismiss early October 17th, and classes will not be in session on October 18th. A Veterans Day breakfast and the program will be November 11, 2019. The breakfast will begin at 7:30 and continue until 8:15 with a program will follow until 9 o’clock.

In an executive session, the board approved hiring Annie Bass as an Early Childhood Special Education paraprofessional. Student matters were discussed with no action taken.

