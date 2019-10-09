Missouri Industrial Hemp Program posts proposed regulations

The Missouri Department of Agriculture posted proposed rules for the Missouri Industrial Hemp Program three weeks early. The rules, as required by provisions in Senate Bill 133, will amend existing regulations and transition the legal growth of industrial hemp in Missouri from a pilot research program to a commercially regulated program.

The Department posted the proposed rules in advance of the public comment period to give interested producers ample opportunity to thoroughly review each rule. The public comment period will open on the Department’s website on November 1, 2019. Missouri’s final rules will incorporate citizen feedback from this process, as well as federal regulatory guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Department anticipates that applications for Missouri’s Industrial Hemp Program will be made available as a fillable PDF by Dec. 2, 2019.

The Missouri Industrial Hemp Program framework is structured into two parts:

Producer registration authorizes a person who is a Missouri resident, or an entity that is domiciled in this state, to cultivate industrial hemp.

An Agricultural Hemp Propagule and Seed Permit authorizes a permit holder to sell, distribute, or offer for sale any viable agricultural hemp propagule or agricultural hemp seed to registered producers or other permit holders.

You may view the proposed rules, additional resources and frequently asked questions at the Missouri Department of Agriculture website. A formal comment form will be made available after the rules are published in the Missouri Register on November 1, 2019.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares