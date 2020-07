A seven-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night when an ATV failed to negotiate a curve on Harrison county road 382.

Troopers report the ATV went off the road and struck a fence six miles southwest of Bethany. The boy from McFall received minor injuries.

The youth, who was wearing safety equipment, was taken by a private vehicle to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The name of the youth was not released by the patrol because of his juvenile status.

