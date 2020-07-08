Woman injured after tire blows out causing crash on Highway 36

Two women from Los Angeles, California were in a car that ran off Highway 36 after a tire blew out Tuesday afternoon one mile to the west of Laclede.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for a passenger, 22-year-old Allie Cole, who was taken to the University Hospital in Columbia. The driver was 21-year-old Sydney Waddell who apparently wasn’t hurt.

The right rear tire blew out, the car went off the right side of Highway 36, struck a ditch, and overturned. The vehicle was demolished and both occupants were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Linn County Ambulance.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares