Audio: Missouri Secretary of State discusses different ways to vote during this year’s elections

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is traveling the state to get the message out about the different ways to vote this year – in person, by absentee, and the new mail-in voting option.

During a visit with reporters in Jefferson City, Ashcroft says his office is working on a list of organizations that have agreed to provide notarization for free for mail-in and absentee ballots.

Due to COVID-19, all registered Missouri voters can vote by mail, if requested and the ballot envelope must be notarized. Absentee voters can cast a ballot without a notary if they are ill, if they have COVID-19 or are at risk of getting the virus due to certain health problems.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares