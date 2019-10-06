47-year-old Livingston County man dies in Friday night fire

Chillicothe Fire Department Chief Eric Reeter reports human remains were found in the debris of a single-wide trailer that burned Friday night in rural Livingston County.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 9 o’clock to 9803 Livingston County Road 228 and discovered a single wide trailer fully involved in fire. Reeter said the blaze was extinguished, and during the investigation, human remains were discovered in the debris.

The Chula Fire Department was asked to provide mutual aid with a water tanker and personnel. Firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours.

The body was identified as 47-year old Joseph Lawson. According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O’Connell, the cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results. The body transferred to the Livingston County Coroners office.

Missouri State Fire Marshal investigators were investigating the cause of the blaze.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 104 Shares