Public information meetings to be held on Lower Grand River Watershed study

A partnership of federal and state agencies will host three public information meetings to present the findings of a study on the Lower Grand River Watershed.

The agencies include the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and Missouri Department of Conservation. Possible options to address an array of environmental issues at the watershed will be discussed.

Public input will be also be sought on the draft of the Lower Grand River Feasibility Study Report. The meetings will be at the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site, Memorial Museum, and Leadership Archive Building of Laclede October 15th, Keytesville Community Center October 16th, and Milan Community Center October 17th. Each meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening and will be an open house format. A brief presentation on the draft study report will be given at 5:15 and 6:15.

The agencies studied channel instability, stream bank erosion, sedimentation, logjams, and stream capture. The problems alter water flowing in streams, impair public infrastructure, affect landowners, and degrade aquatic and wetland habitats.

The study was conducted with cooperation from other partner agencies and input from the public, which will provide guidance toward evaluating, selecting options, and securing authorization and funding for recommended construction projects.

The draft feasibility report identifies the study team’s tentatively selected plan, which includes a suite of measures proposed for construction within the Lower Grand Watershed.

Agency staff will be available to answer questions regarding the study at the informational meetings at Laclede October 15th, Keytesville October 16th, and Milan October 17th.

Public comments on the plan will be accepted through November 20, 2019, and can be sent to the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, Attention: PMP-R Grand River Feasibility Study at 601 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri 64106.

