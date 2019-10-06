Jackson County counselor pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

Donna Dixon has pled guilty to one count of class C felony Medicaid Fraud in the Circuit Court of Jackson County.



Dixon was a licensed professional counselor in the Kansas City area. Dixon repeatedly billed Medicaid for counseling services that she claimed to provide to children in between Fall 2016 and Summer 2017. The Missouri Attorney General’s investigation of Dixon’s practices revealed that several of the children Dixon claimed to provide services to were inpatient in a hospital when Dixon claimed to have provided them counseling services. Dixon did not provide the children counseling services while they were hospitalized and she created false documentation to make it appear as though she had provided them counseling services in their homes, instead.



Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Round sentenced Dixon to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with the execution of that sentence suspended, and Dixon was placed on 5 years of supervised probation. As a condition of her probation, Dixon will have to pay restitution in the amount of $3,231.19 as well as a civil penalty of $5,000.



“Rigging the Medicaid system for fraudulent, personal gain will not be tolerated, and I will continue to work with local and state partners to prosecute these bad actors,” said Attorney General Schmitt.



This case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Missouri Department of Social Service’s Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit. It was investigated by Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Investigator Amanda Burrows and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Michael Anderson and Jackson County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Heberle.