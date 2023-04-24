4-year-old knocks pickup out of gear causing it to roll into pond, child life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a four-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after apparently getting a parked vehicle, out of gear, causing the pickup to roll into a nearby pond.

The incident happened along Major Drive at noon Sunday three miles south of Bucklin, in eastern Linn County. The youth from Bucklin was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries.

Assisting were the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Linn County Ambulance, and Linn County Dive Team.

Related