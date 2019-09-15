4-car crash at Jamesport intersection sends Trenton woman to hospital

A Trenton resident received minor injuries in a multi-vehicle accident near Jamesport late Saturday afternoon.

Thirty-one-year-old Lacey Petrone of Trenton was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. She was one of three drivers, including 54-year old Julie Shipley of Trenton, 29-year old Drew McCall of Jamesport, and 32-year old Joshua Hoffman of Easton, none of which were reported hurt.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 6 and Route NN as Hoffman was eastbound on Route NN in a sports utility vehicle and attempted to cross Highway 6. The SUV hit the passenger side of a car driven westbound on Highway 6 by Lacey Petrone which caused the car to collide with a sports utility vehicle driven eastbound on Highway 6 by Julie Shipley. A car driven east on Highway 6 by Drew McCall then struck accident debris on the road.

The car driven by Petrone was demolished while the SUV operated by Julie Shipley had extensive damage, the SUV that was driven by Joshua Hoffman sustained moderate damage, and the car operated by Drew McCall sustained minor damage.

All four vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts.

