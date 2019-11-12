3-vehicle crash in Clay County injures one

Two vehicles were stopped in southbound traffic in Clay County Monday morning and were struck by an oncoming car.

Forty-eight-year-old Amy Metcalf of Dike, Iowa was taken by emergency medical services to the Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. Drivers of the vehicles stopped in traffic, 32-year-old Thomas Alley of Bethany and 59-year-old David Baker of Avondale, Arizona were not injured

All occupants were using seat belts. The car from Iowa had extensive damage, the Arizona vehicle had moderate damage and the car from Bethany received minor damage.

