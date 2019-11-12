3-vehicle crash in Clay County injures one

Local News November 12, 2019 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic

Two vehicles were stopped in southbound traffic in Clay County Monday morning and were struck by an oncoming car.

Forty-eight-year-old Amy Metcalf of Dike, Iowa was taken by emergency medical services to the Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. Drivers of the vehicles stopped in traffic, 32-year-old Thomas Alley of Bethany and 59-year-old David Baker of Avondale, Arizona were not injured

All occupants were using seat belts. The car from Iowa had extensive damage, the Arizona vehicle had moderate damage and the car from Bethany received minor damage.

Post Views: 7
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News