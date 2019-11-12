Laredo Board of Education approves candidate filing period

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved a schedule for the candidate filing period for the April 7th Municipal Election.

Board of Education candidates can file in the Laredo School office from the morning of December 17th at 8 o’clock to the afternoon of January 21st at 4 o’clock. The school office will be closed from December 18th at 1 o’clock to January 2nd at 8 o’clock and also be closed for inclement weather.

Board terms up for re-election are Phil Fox, Jason Meeker, and Casey Bowe for three-year terms.

The board approved Laredo students watching a movie at a theater on December 18th. Secretary Robin Griswold says it has not yet been determined which theater they will go to or what movie they will watch.

The board received a rough draft of the 2018-2019 audit. The final audit is to be presented at the December meeting for approval.

No announcement was made from an executive session.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares