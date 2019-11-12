Head-on crash on I-35 injures three, including 3-year-old girl

Local News November 12, 2019 KTTN News
Head-on Crash

Residents of Osborn and Cameron were injured Monday morning when two vehicles collided on Interstate 35 in Clay County.

Thirty-year-old Amber Bogdan of Osborn was northbound when the vehicle she was driving traveled off the highway, crossed the median and traveled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 28-year-old Lisa Crowley of Cameron causing the vehicles to collide head-on.

Amber Bogdan received moderate injuries and Lisa Crowley and a three-year-old girl received minor injuries. All were taken by emergency medical services to the Liberty Hospital.

All occupants were using safety devices and both vehicles were demolished in the I-35 accident near Holt.

Tags

Avatar

About KTTN News