2020 Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss announced

A good-sized crowd was on hand for the 2020 Sullivan County Fair Queen & Junior Miss Pageant on Monday, July 6, 2020. There were 5 young ladies vying for the Junior Miss title, and 4 ladies vying for the Fair Queen title.

Selected as queen was Miss Allysen Jones. She is the daughter of Lynn & Kenny Jones of Green City. Miss Jones received a bouquet of flowers provided by L & M Floral, a gift set from The Hair Gallery, (Jennifer Glidewell, Krista Trent, Jessica Dickel, & Shelly Weter), a personalized tote provided by Junebug Embroidery Design, June Woodside, Color Street Nails provided by RaeKay’s Rocking Nails, Raeann Killgore, a sash provided by Ali McCully, past fair queen director, a $150 cash scholarship provided by Kirksville Motors, Barnes-Baker Trenton, and Rebecca McCabe and family, and a crown provided by Sayre & Associates. The queen will also receive a 30-minute photo session with Mary Karen Photography Mary Watt.

The first runner-up in the Queen division was Mazie Jacobs the daughter of Allen and Trena Jacobs of Green city. Miss Jacobs received a bouquet, a gift set provided by Addicted to Hair Salon, Gina Eddy, and a $75 cash scholarship provided by Northeast Rural Telephone Company.

The Jr. Miss Title winner was Emma Whitlock. She is the daughter of Kevin and Cassie Cowles of Milan. Miss Whitlock receive a bouquet of flowers, a gift set provided by Sophistacuts, Candy Dunlap, a $40 cash scholarship provided by Rebecca and Jeremy Bennett and family, a personalized tote provided by Junebug Embroidery Design, June Woodside, Color Street Nails provided by RaeKay’s Rocking Nails, Raeann Killgore, a sash provided by Ali McCully, past pageant director, and a crown provided by Shelter Insurance, Lee Van Dusseldorp. The Junior Miss will also receive a 30-minute photo session with Mary Karen Photography.

The first runner up in the Junior Miss division was Janissa Martinez, the daughter of Rosa Martinez and Rodrigo Martinez. Miss Martiez received a bouquet of flowers, a gift set provided by Addicted to Hair Salon, Gina Eddy, and a $25 cash scholarship provided by Small Town Front Porch Designs, Candace Wilson.

The Crowd Favorite in the Queen division was Lillian Fordyce. In the Junior Miss division, Janissa Martinez was awarded the title of Crowd Favorite. Each girl won a $25 cash price.

Emma Whitlock and Courtney McCollum were awarded the title of Miss Photogenic. Each girl will receive a 15-minute mini-session from Kenna Michael Photography. Gifts and donations from the community were given to all the ladies of the competition, and many volunteers assisted with the program and competition making the contest a success.

Sullivan County Fair Queen, Allysen Jones, and Junior Miss Emma Whitlock will reign over the county fair festivities. Miss Allysen Jones will have the opportunity to compete at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia for the title of the Missouri State Fair Queen.

